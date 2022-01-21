Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 83,512 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.70.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.
Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:PV)
Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Further Reading: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.