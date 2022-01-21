Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 83,512 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PV. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 135.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:PV)

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

