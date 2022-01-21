Primecoin Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Primecoin has a market cap of $2.20 million and $1,258.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,311,145 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

