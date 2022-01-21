Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.67.
PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company.
In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
PRI stock opened at $151.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $130.70 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.42.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.06%.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.
