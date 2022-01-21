Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.67.

PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 120.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 12.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 8.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock opened at $151.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $130.70 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

