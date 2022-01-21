Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. Primo Water posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

In other news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $788,997.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $3,765,837.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,862 shares of company stock worth $9,580,311. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236,125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 842,913 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth $13,039,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,205,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after buying an additional 319,141 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRMW traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.00. 767,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,541. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.77 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

