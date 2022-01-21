Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Position Decreased by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,008 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.14% of Primo Water worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,757,000 after buying an additional 149,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,393,000 after purchasing an additional 846,753 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Primo Water news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 39,915 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $744,813.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $259,720.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,862 shares of company stock worth $9,580,311. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.96 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

