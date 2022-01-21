Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Stock Price Down 7%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.05). 325,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 180,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of £4.61 million and a PE ratio of 6.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.77.

Primorus Investments Company Profile (LON:PRIM)

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It also engages in investing in the leisure, corporate services, consultancy, and brand licensing sectors. The company was formerly known as Stellar Resources plc and changed its name to Primorus Investments plc in December 2016.

