Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 17,151 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Accolade worth $16,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accolade by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Accolade by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Accolade by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Accolade by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACCD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, lowered their price objective on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

