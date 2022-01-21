Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $16,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $671,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 164.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.25.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

