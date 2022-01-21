Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 16,359 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Lumen Technologies worth $15,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,284,000 after acquiring an additional 471,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.05 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -140.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

