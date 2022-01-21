Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,104 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Neogen worth $16,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 12,369,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360,322 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,405 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,778,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NEOG stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 0.45. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

