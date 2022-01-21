Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,267 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,387 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Integra LifeSciences worth $17,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $1,969,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 127.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 98,287 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 20.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,144,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,725 shares of company stock worth $5,707,586. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.44.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.02. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

