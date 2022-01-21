Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Comerica worth $16,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Comerica by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Comerica by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,884 shares of company stock worth $1,307,276. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

CMA opened at $93.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

