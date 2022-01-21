Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $17,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 3,880 shares of company stock worth $155,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.95%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.