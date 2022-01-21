Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,892 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of J. M. Smucker worth $16,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 33.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 18.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $141.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $111.59 and a 52 week high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.90.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

