Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of Stepan worth $16,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 51,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 1,619.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,501 shares of company stock worth $435,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCL opened at $114.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.80. Stepan has a twelve month low of $109.08 and a twelve month high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

