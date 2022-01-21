Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $16,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,868,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,707,000 after buying an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after buying an additional 191,599 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after buying an additional 107,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,802,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $159,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $98,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $2,998,917 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.27.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

