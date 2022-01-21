Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.28 Million Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Federated Hermes worth $16,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,278,000 after buying an additional 3,594,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,016,000 after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,482,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,171,000 after purchasing an additional 85,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,551,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,628,000 after purchasing an additional 146,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.10. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $268,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

