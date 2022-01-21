Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.36 Million Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,079 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of American Airlines Group worth $16,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

