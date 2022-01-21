Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.72 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Sealed Air worth $16,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 117.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE:SEE opened at $68.10 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.47.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.