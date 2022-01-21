Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.87 Million Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Silgan worth $16,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Silgan during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.20. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

