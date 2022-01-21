Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.93 Million Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.80% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $16,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 625.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of CPK opened at $132.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.14.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.