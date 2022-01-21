Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.99 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,211 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Citrix Systems worth $16,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 34,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,901 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 957 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $145.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

