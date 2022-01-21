Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16 Million Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Cheesecake Factory worth $15,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAKE. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

CAKE stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 276.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.85 and a 1 year high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

