Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 297.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,977 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $16,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Datadog by 41.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 71.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 210.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.84.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $130.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of -928.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $2,404,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,965,063 shares of company stock valued at $343,454,767. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

