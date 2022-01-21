Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 699,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $16,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

