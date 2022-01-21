Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Allegion worth $16,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 111,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its position in Allegion by 9.2% during the third quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 817,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000,000 after purchasing an additional 68,573 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Allegion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 156,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in Allegion by 21.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 58,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Allegion by 2.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 891,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $120.75 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $383,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.70.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

