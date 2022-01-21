Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,130 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of United Bankshares worth $16,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.32%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.