Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 39,071 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,071 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Rambus worth $16,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 57,776 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rambus by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $25.03 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

