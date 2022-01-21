Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Alcoa worth $16,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth $37,000.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.42.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

