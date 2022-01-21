Project Pai (PAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $527,663.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $5.32 million and $527,663.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00097842 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00017724 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000245 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,791,450,590 coins and its circulating supply is 1,588,359,789 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.