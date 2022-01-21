Project TXA (TXA) Reaches Market Cap of $6.57 Million

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Project TXA has a total market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $333,903.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.56 or 0.00007017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00053904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00066425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.36 or 0.06990906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,348.06 or 0.99713622 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00060005 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

