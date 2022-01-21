Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $209.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

PLD traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.43. 4,373,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.43. Prologis has a 1-year low of $94.14 and a 1-year high of $169.93. The stock has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,690 shares of company stock worth $2,595,282. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Prologis by 6.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $1,358,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Prologis by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,517 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 55.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 11.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,894,000 after purchasing an additional 255,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

