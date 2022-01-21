Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $209.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

PLD traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.43. 4,373,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.43. Prologis has a 1-year low of $94.14 and a 1-year high of $169.93. The stock has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,690 shares of company stock worth $2,595,282. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Prologis by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,656,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

