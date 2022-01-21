ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.37

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.37 and traded as high as $68.15. ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares last traded at $64.66, with a volume of 6,083,554 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average is $66.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.7% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 13.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

