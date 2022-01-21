ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading 5.6% Higher

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $15.95. 2,169,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 70,358,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVXY. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at about $978,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,595,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

