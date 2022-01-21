ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 3.8% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.23 and last traded at $40.06. 1,512,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 49,807,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $4,973,000. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 250,531 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.