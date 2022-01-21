ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading 3.8% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.23 and last traded at $40.06. 1,512,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 49,807,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $4,973,000. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 250,531 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

