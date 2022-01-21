ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.73

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.73 and traded as high as $56.55. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $56.21, with a volume of 2,768,619 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

