ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,782 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 704% compared to the typical daily volume of 346 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 787,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after acquiring an additional 237,571 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $743,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 34,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 140,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 35,126 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 195,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 32,126 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIXM traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,794. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06.

