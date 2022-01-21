Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 33.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

NYSE PB opened at $75.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.95. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,556,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

