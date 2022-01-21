Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Shares Down 1.6%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) shares were down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $86.38 and last traded at $86.38. Approximately 13,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 3,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.57.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

