Provident Financial Services (PFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial Services stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

