Public Mint Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $197,095.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00033770 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,995,850 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

