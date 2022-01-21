Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 19,502 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Viavi Solutions worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $21,192,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $247,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.98 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -154.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $37,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,249 shares of company stock valued at $399,095 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

