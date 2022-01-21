Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 3,208 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,769,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $164.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.54. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.20 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.50 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

