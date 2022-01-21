Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in Newmont by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Newmont by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,425. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEM shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

