Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 7,780 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 198,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 944,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,313,000 after purchasing an additional 163,661 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $1,831,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,516,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

NYSE JCI opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

