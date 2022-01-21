Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

A opened at $139.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.72.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

