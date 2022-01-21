Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 2,630 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after buying an additional 585,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $781,343,000 after buying an additional 79,065 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,634,000 after buying an additional 100,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.37.

IQV opened at $244.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.77 and a 200 day moving average of $256.23. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

