Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 7,519 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 91,429 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,687,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

SPG stock opened at $147.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.37.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

