Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 14,888 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,888 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 47.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNHI. UBS Group reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

